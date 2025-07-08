Left Menu

Tori Spelling Embraces 'Situationship' Post-Divorce, Focusing on Family and Self

Actress Tori Spelling revealed her interest in a 'situationship' following her divorce from Dean McDermott. Spelling prioritizes her children and career, navigating single life as a mother of five and addressing her lifelong struggle with confidence, sharing her journey candidly on her podcast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:58 IST
Tori Spelling (Image source: Instagram/ @torispelling). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid revelation on her podcast, actress Tori Spelling has shared that she's seeking a 'situationship' rather than a traditional relationship, following her split from Dean McDermott after an 18-year marriage. Spelling filed for divorce in March 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

Spelling explained the appeal of a monogamous 'situationship,' which aligns with her hectic lifestyle, focusing on raising her five children and maintaining her career. 'It's like a relationship that offers time and freedom without the commitment of dating multiple people,' she disclosed.

During a heartfelt discussion with Aubrey O'Day on her podcast, Spelling also talked about the challenges of single parenting and her anxiety about facing the future alone. She admitted to struggling with confidence, despite her public persona, and expressed a fear of loneliness, which was met with reassurance from O'Day.

