Tori Spelling Embraces 'Situationship' Post-Divorce, Focusing on Family and Self

In a candid revelation on her podcast, actress Tori Spelling has shared that she's seeking a 'situationship' rather than a traditional relationship, following her split from Dean McDermott after an 18-year marriage. Spelling filed for divorce in March 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

Spelling explained the appeal of a monogamous 'situationship,' which aligns with her hectic lifestyle, focusing on raising her five children and maintaining her career. 'It's like a relationship that offers time and freedom without the commitment of dating multiple people,' she disclosed.

During a heartfelt discussion with Aubrey O'Day on her podcast, Spelling also talked about the challenges of single parenting and her anxiety about facing the future alone. She admitted to struggling with confidence, despite her public persona, and expressed a fear of loneliness, which was met with reassurance from O'Day.