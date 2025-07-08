Left Menu

Decoding Influence 2025: The Rise of India's Creator Economy

Kofluence unveils its annual report on India's influencer marketing landscape. It highlights the growth of the creator economy with insights from over 1,000 industry participants. The study reveals trends like regional content growth, technological integrations, and the significant role of micro-influencers and AI in marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kofluence, a leading ad-tech platform in India, has released its annual 'Decoding Influence: The 2025 Influencer Marketing Report'. This comprehensive analysis, drawing from over 1,000 influencers and marketers, sheds light on India's evolving creator economy, emphasizing decentralization and the rise of regional influencers.

The report reveals significant shifts in influencer marketing dynamics, with Instagram remaining a top platform. Short-form videos have surged as a primary monetization tool, while sectoral investments see e-commerce and FMCG leading. Key insights also point to the increasing utilization of AI and tech platforms to streamline operations.

In an era where India has surpassed 900 million internet users, Kofluence co-founder Ritesh Ujjwal highlights the convergence of advertising mediums and the strategic role of influencer marketing. The full report is available for download on Kofluence's website, offering marketers critical insights into industry transformations driven by tech advancements.

