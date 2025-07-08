Left Menu

Unexpected Twists Await Fans in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

Jenny Han, author and creator of Prime Video's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', reveals upcoming surprises in the third season. Adapted from her book trilogy, the series premieres on July 16. Han aims to satisfy longtime fans with beloved moments while adding unexpected twists. Actress Lola Tung reflects on the show's emotional impact.

Updated: 08-07-2025 18:49 IST
In a recent revelation, Jenny Han, the creative force behind the popular Prime Video series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', teased fans with unexpected surprises in the upcoming third season. Set to premiere on July 16, the series is based on Han's book trilogy and promises to captivate book fans with its twists.

Han acknowledged the immense fan anticipation surrounding certain book moments, stating that while some scenes will appear on screen, they may not unfold as expected. She emphasized her commitment to delivering an experience that resonates with longstanding fans of the franchise.

Lola Tung, portraying the main character Belly, shared her emotional journey while filming, highlighting the series' profound impact on both the cast and viewers. With a strong cast including Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Rain Spencer, and Sean Kaufman, the series continues to explore complex love stories.

