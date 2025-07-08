Montana Students Inspired by India's Educational Empowerment

In a significant exchange of culture and education, a student delegation from Montana, USA, met with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Their visit marks the culmination of an enriching journey through India organized under the auspices of an international educational collaboration.

The delegation, consisting of seven high-achieving high school students, participated in the EconoQuest 2025 and Academic WorldQuest 2025 competitions hosted by Montana-based universities. Their visit to India was orchestrated by the Consulate General of India in Seattle and the Montana World Affairs Council, underlining the global scope of educational collaboration.

Students expressed admiration for India's robust education system and pioneering initiatives aimed at women's empowerment. Governor Patel underscored the historical richness of India's literacy tradition and lauded efforts for women's leadership and economic independence, pivotal elements of the country's evolving education landscape.

