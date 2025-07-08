Cultural Controversy: Diljit Dosanjh Faces Criticism for Film Casting

Amidst mounting criticism, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed support for singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is under fire for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his latest movie 'Sardaar Ji 3'. The controversy emerged after the film, shot before the Pahalgam terror attack, faced backlash from nationalists. Mann highlighted the cultural connections shared between the regions, citing the use of Punjabi by both communities.

The Chief Minister questioned the selective outcry from supposed nationalists, asking why a Pakistani actress's film results in outrage but sporting collaborations do not. This comes after the Indian government's approval of Pakistan's participation in the hockey Asia Cup in Bihar. Mann denounced the bans and criticism faced by Dosanjh, emphasizing Punjab's contribution to India's food security and defense.

The controversy was intensified by demands from trade unions, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, advocating for the cancellation of Dosanjh's citizenship. Despite facing losses from the movie's ban in India, Dosanjh defended the overseas release as a strategic move. This incident underscores the volatile state of India-Pakistan relations following recent military actions.

