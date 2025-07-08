TTD Embraces AI and QR Codes to Revolutionize Pilgrim Services

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is taking significant steps towards modernizing its services by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quick Response (QR) codes, and facial recognition into pilgrim management systems.

On Tuesday, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao highlighted the importance of utilizing technology to ensure that devotees receive timely access to the deity Sri Venkateshwara Swamy. He urged IT experts to investigate ways to use AI to expedite the darshan process, reflecting the growing need to cater to increasing numbers of devotees efficiently.

In a virtual meeting with representatives from TCS, including AI specialists, Rao explored how to enhance different queue systems like Sarva Darshan, Special Entry Darshan, and Divya Darshan. TTD aims to replace manual checks with QR codes and facial recognition for faster pilgrim verification while educating devotees on adhering to their time slots to optimize crowd control.