Left Menu

TTD Embraces AI and QR Codes to Revolutionize Pilgrim Services

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) plans to integrate AI, QR codes, and facial recognition to enhance pilgrim services. Executive Officer J Syamala Rao emphasizes the need for technology to expedite darshan of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy. This move aims to reduce delays and improve crowd management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:13 IST
TTD Embraces AI and QR Codes to Revolutionize Pilgrim Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is taking significant steps towards modernizing its services by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quick Response (QR) codes, and facial recognition into pilgrim management systems.

On Tuesday, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao highlighted the importance of utilizing technology to ensure that devotees receive timely access to the deity Sri Venkateshwara Swamy. He urged IT experts to investigate ways to use AI to expedite the darshan process, reflecting the growing need to cater to increasing numbers of devotees efficiently.

In a virtual meeting with representatives from TCS, including AI specialists, Rao explored how to enhance different queue systems like Sarva Darshan, Special Entry Darshan, and Divya Darshan. TTD aims to replace manual checks with QR codes and facial recognition for faster pilgrim verification while educating devotees on adhering to their time slots to optimize crowd control.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025