State Darshan: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Children's Academy Group of Schools recently presented the State Darshan, a vibrant cultural event celebrating the cultural richness of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Held at the Malad campus, the two-day spectacle showcased the traditions and artistic legacy of these two states.

The event featured a variety of performances, including classical and folk dances, a depiction of freedom fighters, and cultural icons like Tenali Rama and Rani Rudramma Devi. Over 20,000 visitors attended, witnessing students perform energetic dances, such as Bonalu and Lambadi, alongside presentations on historical landmarks and maritime valor.

This grand event was the culmination of months of cultural research and experiential learning, further enriching the students' educational experience. The Academy, established in 1970 by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat, has grown into a prominent institution with four schools across Mumbai, nurturing over 8000 students.

