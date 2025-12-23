Left Menu

State Darshan: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Children's Academy Group of Schools showcased State Darshan, a cultural event celebrating Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It featured diverse cultural performances highlighting the richness of the Deccan region's traditions, history, and art, witnessed by over 20,000 attendees at the Malad campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:48 IST
State Darshan: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

The Children's Academy Group of Schools recently presented the State Darshan, a vibrant cultural event celebrating the cultural richness of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Held at the Malad campus, the two-day spectacle showcased the traditions and artistic legacy of these two states.

The event featured a variety of performances, including classical and folk dances, a depiction of freedom fighters, and cultural icons like Tenali Rama and Rani Rudramma Devi. Over 20,000 visitors attended, witnessing students perform energetic dances, such as Bonalu and Lambadi, alongside presentations on historical landmarks and maritime valor.

This grand event was the culmination of months of cultural research and experiential learning, further enriching the students' educational experience. The Academy, established in 1970 by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat, has grown into a prominent institution with four schools across Mumbai, nurturing over 8000 students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025