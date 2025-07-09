Left Menu

Tribal Laborer Strikes Fortune with Rs 40 Lakh Diamond in Panna

A tribal laborer in Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, discovered a diamond worth Rs 40 lakh. The 11.95 carat gem was found in the Krishna Kalyanpur Patti mine and has been submitted to the local diamond office. The diamond will soon be auctioned, with the laborer receiving the proceeds after a royalty deduction.

  • Country:
  • India

A tribal laborer from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district stumbled upon a diamond estimated to be worth Rs 40 lakh while working at a mine, according to an official from the Panna diamond office.

Identified as Madhav, the laborer unearthed the 11.95-carat gemstone in a shallow mine located in Krishna Kalyanpur Patti. Panna district is renowned for its abundant diamond reserves.

The diamond, described as clean and valuable, has been deposited at the local diamond office. It is set to be auctioned, with the laborer entitled to the proceeds post a 12.5% royalty deduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

