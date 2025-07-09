Uttar Pradesh Sets Record with Massive Tree Plantation Drive
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a new milestone in the state's afforestation efforts by aiming to plant over 37 crore saplings in a single day. This initiative, part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, emphasizes environmental conservation and gratitude towards maternal figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh is on the brink of a historic achievement in afforestation. The state, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, plans to plant an unprecedented 37 crore saplings in one day.
This initiative is part of the ongoing 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aligning with the broader green vision inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past eight years, the state has significantly increased its forest cover, adding five lakh acres of greenery.
Adityanath called upon citizens to join the plantation drive using the hashtag #Ek_Ped_Ma_Ke_Naam, emphasizing it as both a gesture toward environmental conservation and a tribute to maternal figures.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura's Green Initiative: A Day of Massive Tree Planting Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'
Green Tribute: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Drives Environmental Awareness
Prime Minister Modi's Ambitious Five-Nation Diplomatic Tour
Prime Minister Modi to Dedicate India's First Bio-Ethanol Plant in Assam
Prime Minister Modi's Strategic Global Tour: Strengthening India's Global Ties