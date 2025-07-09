Desecration of Guru Gorakhnath Idol Sparks Outcry in Ghisukhera

In a startling incident that has ignited local outrage, an idol of Guru Gorakhnath was reportedly desecrated at a temple in Ghisukhera village. According to police, the vandalism was discovered when villagers visited the temple early Wednesday morning.

Circle Officer D Bajpai stated that police personnel arrived promptly on the scene following reports of the incident and commenced a thorough investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that unidentified individuals entered the temple late Tuesday night.

The villagers, deeply angered by the act, staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the offenders and urging authorities to take stringent action. In response, an increased police presence has been established in the area to keep the peace as investigations continue.

