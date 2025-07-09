Advocating for Bharat Ratna: Pema Khandu's Call to Honor the Dalai Lama
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu advocates awarding the Bharat Ratna to the Dalai Lama. Khandu emphasizes the Dalai Lama's role in preserving Tibetan Buddhism and Nalanda traditions and highlights Beijing's lack of involvement in Tibetan spiritual leadership. The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday brought international attention to his enduring influence.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is urging the Indian government to honor the Dalai Lama with the Bharat Ratna, highlighting the Tibetan spiritual leader's significant contributions to Buddhism and Indian cultural heritage.
In an interview, Khandu argued against Beijing's involvement in selecting the successor for the Dalai Lama, stressing that Tibetan Buddhism is rooted more deeply in Tibet and the Himalayan regions of India than in mainland China.
The 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama celebrated in Dharamshala underscored his global influence, attended by international and diplomatic representatives, solidifying his legacy and the continuation of his institution despite Chinese objections.
