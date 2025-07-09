Left Menu

Advocating for Bharat Ratna: Pema Khandu's Call to Honor the Dalai Lama

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu advocates awarding the Bharat Ratna to the Dalai Lama. Khandu emphasizes the Dalai Lama's role in preserving Tibetan Buddhism and Nalanda traditions and highlights Beijing's lack of involvement in Tibetan spiritual leadership. The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday brought international attention to his enduring influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:07 IST
Advocating for Bharat Ratna: Pema Khandu's Call to Honor the Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is urging the Indian government to honor the Dalai Lama with the Bharat Ratna, highlighting the Tibetan spiritual leader's significant contributions to Buddhism and Indian cultural heritage.

In an interview, Khandu argued against Beijing's involvement in selecting the successor for the Dalai Lama, stressing that Tibetan Buddhism is rooted more deeply in Tibet and the Himalayan regions of India than in mainland China.

The 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama celebrated in Dharamshala underscored his global influence, attended by international and diplomatic representatives, solidifying his legacy and the continuation of his institution despite Chinese objections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025