Advocating for Bharat Ratna: Pema Khandu's Call to Honor the Dalai Lama

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is urging the Indian government to honor the Dalai Lama with the Bharat Ratna, highlighting the Tibetan spiritual leader's significant contributions to Buddhism and Indian cultural heritage.

In an interview, Khandu argued against Beijing's involvement in selecting the successor for the Dalai Lama, stressing that Tibetan Buddhism is rooted more deeply in Tibet and the Himalayan regions of India than in mainland China.

The 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama celebrated in Dharamshala underscored his global influence, attended by international and diplomatic representatives, solidifying his legacy and the continuation of his institution despite Chinese objections.

