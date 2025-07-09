Left Menu

Debate Intensifies over 'Udaipur Files' as High Court Orders Screening

The Delhi High Court has mandated a screening of 'Udaipur Files', a film based on tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder, amid petitions arguing it could incite communal unrest. This comes after film producers claimed that contentious scenes were removed, aligning with the CBFC's remarks. The trial continues in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:10 IST
Debate Intensifies over 'Udaipur Files' as High Court Orders Screening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has demanded a screening of the film 'Udaipur Files' for those advocating a ban, highlighting the intense debate surrounding its potential impact on communal harmony.

Following the film producers' assurances that offensive sections have been cut, the court aims to reassess concerns raised by petitioners, including prominent community leaders.

The case, rooted in the 2022 murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, still sees tensions simmering as trial proceedings are underway in Jaipur.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025