Debate Intensifies over 'Udaipur Files' as High Court Orders Screening

The Delhi High Court has demanded a screening of the film 'Udaipur Files' for those advocating a ban, highlighting the intense debate surrounding its potential impact on communal harmony.

Following the film producers' assurances that offensive sections have been cut, the court aims to reassess concerns raised by petitioners, including prominent community leaders.

The case, rooted in the 2022 murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, still sees tensions simmering as trial proceedings are underway in Jaipur.