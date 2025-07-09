Gemstone Grandeur: Tanishq's Dazzling Display at Paris Couture Week

Tanishq, India's renowned jewellery retail brand, made a grand reentry to Paris Couture Week, aligning once more with renowned designer Rahul Mishra. Celebrating their third appearance, Tanishq emphasized its design mastery and international influence as the official jewellery partner.

Displaying an impressive array of natural diamonds and vibrant gemstones like sapphires and rubies, the collection stood as a testament to innovative design. Each piece was a magnificent blend of intricate artistry, illustrating the elegance of Indian craftsmanship on a prestigious global platform.

Partnering with Rahul Mishra, Tanishq's showcase resonated with themes from the seven stages of love, presenting jewellery as both a piece of fine art and a narrative of cultural fusion. This endeavor not only celebrates the exquisite beauty of gemstones but also underscores Tanishq's commitment to blending luxury with meaningful design.

(With inputs from agencies.)