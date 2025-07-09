Left Menu

Gemstone Grandeur: Tanishq's Dazzling Display at Paris Couture Week

Tanishq, a leading Indian jewellery brand, returns to Paris Couture Week, collaborating with designer Rahul Mishra. Their collection, featuring rare natural diamonds and gemstones, symbolizes Indian craftsmanship. Highlighting intricate artistry, the showcase integrates contemporary and traditional aesthetics, underscoring Tanishq's international presence and luxury redefinition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:29 IST
Tanishq, India's renowned jewellery retail brand, made a grand reentry to Paris Couture Week, aligning once more with renowned designer Rahul Mishra. Celebrating their third appearance, Tanishq emphasized its design mastery and international influence as the official jewellery partner.

Displaying an impressive array of natural diamonds and vibrant gemstones like sapphires and rubies, the collection stood as a testament to innovative design. Each piece was a magnificent blend of intricate artistry, illustrating the elegance of Indian craftsmanship on a prestigious global platform.

Partnering with Rahul Mishra, Tanishq's showcase resonated with themes from the seven stages of love, presenting jewellery as both a piece of fine art and a narrative of cultural fusion. This endeavor not only celebrates the exquisite beauty of gemstones but also underscores Tanishq's commitment to blending luxury with meaningful design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

