Cracking Down on Creativity: China's Hunt on 'Boys' Love' Authors

Chinese police have detained several young female authors in a crackdown on gay erotica, raising concerns over free speech and gender-based discrimination. The targeted writers, publishing on censored platforms, face severe legal consequences under a 2004 obscenity law despite low earnings from their work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:37 IST
Cracking Down on Creativity: China's Hunt on 'Boys' Love' Authors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping national operation, Chinese authorities have detained young female authors involved in a popular genre of gay erotica, known as 'boys' love.' The crackdown has sparked widespread debate concerning the boundaries of free speech and gender biases within legal frameworks.

Since March, dozens of authors, primarily from low-income backgrounds, have found themselves entangled in legal troubles. Their work, primarily published on niche and censored platforms like Haitang Literature City, has been marked as criminal under a 2004 obscenity law, despite the minimal financial gains.

Legal experts and activists challenge the severity of the punishments, suggesting that current laws don't align with modern internet dynamics. Critics argue that, while other forms of online content remain unchecked, a gender-based disparity in enforcement is evident, leading to calls for legal reforms and the establishment of a protective rating system for creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

