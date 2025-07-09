Akhilesh Yadav Questions UP's Massive Tree Plantation Claims

In a pointed critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has raised serious questions regarding the Uttar Pradesh government's claims of having planted 37 crore trees this year. Describing the initiative as more of a symbolic exercise than a meaningful environmental effort, Yadav accused the government of lacking transparency and credibility.

He noted that while the state boasts about having planted 200 crore trees over the years, it has failed to clarify where the vast amounts of land needed for such a large endeavor have been allocated. Using Etawah as an example, where 1.3 lakh trees were planted on 1,000 acres, he questioned the feasibility of these claims.

Yadav further accused the current BJP-led government of copying policies from the Samajwadi Party era without adding any innovative changes. He pointed out the SP's systematic afforestation efforts, which included setting clear targets and identifying green zones for tree plantation, contrasting it with what he termed as the present government's rebranding of old ideas.