Left Menu

President Murmu to Attend 'Tanvi The Great' Pre-Release Screening

President Droupadi Murmu will watch 'Tanvi The Great' at Rashtrapati Bhavan before its release. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film, focusing on autism and the Indian Army, has received rave reviews internationally. Its official launch is set for July 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:52 IST
President Murmu to Attend 'Tanvi The Great' Pre-Release Screening
Poster of Tanvi The Great (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend an exclusive pre-release screening of the film 'Tanvi The Great' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This significant screening comes ahead of the movie's official release and is a notable moment for its creator, Anupam Kher, who also stars in the production.

'Tanvi The Great,' which delves into themes of autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international acclaim, with successful showings at prestigious festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. The film has also received standing ovations during elite previews at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command, Pune.

Expressing his sentiments, Anupam Kher stated, "I am deeply honoured to present our film Tanvi The Great to our Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. As a leader, she epitomizes resilience and grace." The film features debut actor Shubhangi in the lead role, supported by seasoned actors like Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Jackie Shroff, and Iain Glen. 'Tanvi The Great' will hit theaters globally on July 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025