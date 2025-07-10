President Murmu to Attend 'Tanvi The Great' Pre-Release Screening

President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend an exclusive pre-release screening of the film 'Tanvi The Great' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This significant screening comes ahead of the movie's official release and is a notable moment for its creator, Anupam Kher, who also stars in the production.

'Tanvi The Great,' which delves into themes of autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international acclaim, with successful showings at prestigious festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. The film has also received standing ovations during elite previews at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command, Pune.

Expressing his sentiments, Anupam Kher stated, "I am deeply honoured to present our film Tanvi The Great to our Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. As a leader, she epitomizes resilience and grace." The film features debut actor Shubhangi in the lead role, supported by seasoned actors like Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Jackie Shroff, and Iain Glen. 'Tanvi The Great' will hit theaters globally on July 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)