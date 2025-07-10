Left Menu

Celebrities like Malaika Arora and Jennifer Aniston endorse cranberries for their health benefits and nutritional value. This superfruit is popular for its antioxidant properties, enhancing immunity and digestion, and adding a flavorful twist to various meals. It's a key element in wellness-focused diets globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:09 IST
Cranberries: The Celebrity-Approved Superfruit
Cranberries have emerged as a favorite superfruit among health-conscious celebrities for their array of benefits. Bollywood star Malaika Arora includes them in her breakfast oats and Greek yogurt, while Shilpa Shetty adds them to her festive recipes for a healthy twist.

On the international front, Hollywood icons like Jennifer Aniston enjoy cranberries as a skin-friendly snack, and Kourtney Kardashian highlights their gut and immunity benefits. Known for their sweet taste and nutrient density, cranberries are seamlessly incorporated into celebrity diets.

The superfruit's popularity extends beyond the rich and famous, finding a place in Indian cuisine with cranberry laddoos, chutneys, and even biryani. As a complete food, cranberries are embraced for supporting urinary health, enhancing digestion, boosting immunity, and promoting healthy skin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

