Cranberries: The Celebrity-Approved Superfruit

Cranberries have emerged as a favorite superfruit among health-conscious celebrities for their array of benefits. Bollywood star Malaika Arora includes them in her breakfast oats and Greek yogurt, while Shilpa Shetty adds them to her festive recipes for a healthy twist.

On the international front, Hollywood icons like Jennifer Aniston enjoy cranberries as a skin-friendly snack, and Kourtney Kardashian highlights their gut and immunity benefits. Known for their sweet taste and nutrient density, cranberries are seamlessly incorporated into celebrity diets.

The superfruit's popularity extends beyond the rich and famous, finding a place in Indian cuisine with cranberry laddoos, chutneys, and even biryani. As a complete food, cranberries are embraced for supporting urinary health, enhancing digestion, boosting immunity, and promoting healthy skin.

(With inputs from agencies.)