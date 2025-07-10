Left Menu

Iconic Portrait of Sachin Tendulkar Unveiled at Lord's

A portrait of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, painted by Stuart Pearson Wright, was unveiled at the MCC Museum, Lord's. The painting, a larger-than-life depiction of Tendulkar's head and shoulders, breaks previous format conventions and represents the timelessness of the cricketer. It will later move to the Pavilion.

Updated: 10-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:44 IST
A portrait of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been unveiled at the MCC Museum at Lord's, capturing the essence of an icon revered by fans worldwide. The larger-than-life image, painted by Stuart Pearson Wright, departs from the traditional full-body format, focusing on Tendulkar's head and shoulders to emphasize his timeless impact on the sport.

The artwork is based on a photograph from 18 years ago and features an abstract background painted in oil on abraded aluminium, suggesting the cricketer's transcendence across eras and locations. This masterpiece will later be shifted to the Pavilion, marking its place in history.

Former Indian cricket stars Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi have also been painted by Pearson Wright, adding to the rich tapestry of cricket portraits at the MCC since the Victorian era, making it the oldest sporting museum in Europe.

