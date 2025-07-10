Left Menu

China-Pakistan Media Alliance to Combat Fake News

China and Pakistan have agreed to enhance media cooperation, focusing on joint broadcasting projects and countering fake news. The agreement includes plans for collaboration in joint productions, combating disinformation, and fostering cultural exchange, aiming to strengthen ties between the two nations' media sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:31 IST
China-Pakistan Media Alliance to Combat Fake News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant bilateral development, China and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen their media ties to fight the pervasive issue of fake news. This decision was reached during a meeting between Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Cao Shumin, a key figure in China's media administration.

The talks, held in Beijing, focused on expanding cooperation through various initiatives, including joint broadcasting projects and training programs. Both countries aim to leverage each other's strengths in digital media and public broadcasting to enhance content exchange and collaboration.

This strategic partnership is expected to lead to a formal agreement between China Central Television and Pakistan Television, promoting technical training and cultural exchange. The move is seen as a significant step towards combating disinformation, as both nations echo a unified stance against fake news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025