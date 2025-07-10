China-Pakistan Media Alliance to Combat Fake News

In a significant bilateral development, China and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen their media ties to fight the pervasive issue of fake news. This decision was reached during a meeting between Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Cao Shumin, a key figure in China's media administration.

The talks, held in Beijing, focused on expanding cooperation through various initiatives, including joint broadcasting projects and training programs. Both countries aim to leverage each other's strengths in digital media and public broadcasting to enhance content exchange and collaboration.

This strategic partnership is expected to lead to a formal agreement between China Central Television and Pakistan Television, promoting technical training and cultural exchange. The move is seen as a significant step towards combating disinformation, as both nations echo a unified stance against fake news.

(With inputs from agencies.)