Left Menu

To make Haryana a hub for film production and digital media, CM Saini proposes to set up a modern film city at Pinjore.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:44 IST
To make Haryana a hub for film production and digital media, CM Saini proposes to set up a modern film city at Pinjore.

To make Haryana a hub for film production and digital media, CM Saini proposes to set up a modern film city at Pinjore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: Drone Attacks Disrupt Oil Industry

Escalation in the Middle East: Drone Attacks Disrupt Oil Industry

 Global
2
Special Holi Schedule Announced for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Services

Special Holi Schedule Announced for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Services

 India
3
Market Volatility Stalls Abu Dhabi National Oil's Bond Plans

Market Volatility Stalls Abu Dhabi National Oil's Bond Plans

 Global
4
Only BJP can provide security to bordering state of Bengal as TMC allows infiltration: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Only BJP can provide security to bordering state of Bengal as TMC allows inf...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026