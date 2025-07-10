Left Menu

Unlocking the Potential of India's Coir Sector

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje highlighted the underutilization of coconut husk in India, urging advancements in the coir sector to meet domestic coco peat demand. She stressed the need for new coir applications, industry-specific training, national collaboration, and technology transfer to enhance the sector's value and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje highlighted that only 30% of India's generated coconut husk is effectively utilized, emphasizing the need for advancements in the coir sector. She pointed out the importance of increasing value addition to respond to the growing domestic demand for coco peat.

Karandlaje urged the development of new coir product applications in fields such as horticulture and emerging sectors. This comes as she reviewed research activities at the Central Institute of Coir Technology under the Coir Board in Bengaluru.

The Minister also noted the potential in carbon extraction from coir fiber for environmental sustainability and carbon credit markets. She advocated for specialized training and collaboration with national technical institutions to create high-value coir products.

