Unlocking the Potential of India's Coir Sector

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje highlighted that only 30% of India's generated coconut husk is effectively utilized, emphasizing the need for advancements in the coir sector. She pointed out the importance of increasing value addition to respond to the growing domestic demand for coco peat.

Karandlaje urged the development of new coir product applications in fields such as horticulture and emerging sectors. This comes as she reviewed research activities at the Central Institute of Coir Technology under the Coir Board in Bengaluru.

The Minister also noted the potential in carbon extraction from coir fiber for environmental sustainability and carbon credit markets. She advocated for specialized training and collaboration with national technical institutions to create high-value coir products.

