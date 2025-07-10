Celebrating Moo Deng: Thailand's Viral Baby Hippo Turns One

Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo who has captured hearts worldwide, celebrated her first birthday with fanfare at Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The festivities drew crowds eager to witness the adored hippo bask in the spotlight.

The four-day event showcased Moo Deng's charm, with visitors enjoying a photo exhibition, a lively parade, and a charity auction, demonstrating her impact beyond the digital world. Moo Deng and her mother indulged in a 20-kilogram tropical fruit 'cake' carved with traditional flair by dedicated zoo staff.

The celebrations generated significant attention and revenue for the zoo, assisting in its development efforts. Funds raised from the auction, where Moo Deng's possessions fetched impressive bids, will support wildlife conservation initiatives, amplifying her influence far beyond her playful antics.

