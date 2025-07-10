Alipore Zoo Welcomes a Giant Green Anaconda

Alipore Zoo in Kolkata is preparing to welcome a sizable green anaconda to its expansive collection, Zoo Director Arun Mukhopadhyay announced on Thursday.

The massive serpent is on its way from the Madras Crocodile Bank in Chennai, with all necessary approvals from the Central Zoo Authority in place.

This latest acquisition will raise the zoo's anaconda count to 21, creating more appeal for visitors. The green anaconda, known for its formidable size and favored in pop culture, will be studied by vets prior to its public unveiling.

