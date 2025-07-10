Left Menu

Alipore Zoo Welcomes a Giant Green Anaconda

Alipore Zoo in Kolkata is set to introduce a green anaconda from Chennai's Madras Crocodile Bank. This addition will increase their anaconda count to 21, enhancing their attractions. The zoo previously housed only yellow anacondas. The green anaconda will be under observation before public display.

Updated: 10-07-2025 20:51 IST
Alipore Zoo in Kolkata is preparing to welcome a sizable green anaconda to its expansive collection, Zoo Director Arun Mukhopadhyay announced on Thursday.

The massive serpent is on its way from the Madras Crocodile Bank in Chennai, with all necessary approvals from the Central Zoo Authority in place.

This latest acquisition will raise the zoo's anaconda count to 21, creating more appeal for visitors. The green anaconda, known for its formidable size and favored in pop culture, will be studied by vets prior to its public unveiling.

