Tragic Series of Murders Unfolds in Jharkhand Districts

A horrific series of murders has unraveled across the districts of Hazaribag, Palamu, and Gumla in Jharkhand, sending shockwaves through local communities. This grave situation involves three victims, two of whom are women, and has sparked a thorough police investigation over underlying causes.

In Hazaribag, a fatal clash between two groups at Indrapuri Chowk led to the death of Suraj Rana and injuries to two others, highlighting previous animosity as a potential motive. The police have managed to control the ensuing unrest among locals, who blocked roads demanding justice for the victims.

Further tragic events unfolded in Gumla and Palamu. In Gumla, Budheshwar Asur was arrested for reportedly murdering his wife, while in Palamu, Ranjit Mehta is on the run for allegedly killing his wife, Priyanka Kumari, over suspected infidelity. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

