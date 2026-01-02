Tragic Murder in Mizoram: Widow's Life Cut Short
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Lunglei, Mizoram, for allegedly murdering 78-year-old K Vanlalngaii. The widow was found dead in her home, part of which served as an Anganwadi center. The accused confessed under interrogation. Locals suspect financial gain as a motive.
In a shocking incident in Mizoram's Lunglei town, police have arrested a 41-year-old man for the alleged murder of an elderly widow. The victim, identified as 78-year-old K Vanlalngaii, was discovered dead in her home, which also housed an Anganwadi center.
The accused was apprehended on Thursday, following the grim discovery at Vanlalngaii's residence the previous day. During police interrogation, he confessed to the crime, as stated by law enforcement officials.
Locals have speculated that the motive behind the murder could be financial, citing Vanlalngaii's receipt of charitable donations during Christmas. The community was further stunned by the fact that the accused lived in the same locality as the victim.
