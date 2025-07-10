Record Pilgrimage: Amarnath Shrine Welcomes 145,000 Devotees in First Week

On Thursday, more than 17,000 devotees paid their respects to Lord Shiva at the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in the Himalayas of South Kashmir, officials reported. This surge brought the total number of pilgrims to the site to an impressive 145,000 within just the first week.

The revered site, situated 3,880 meters above sea level, saw 17,022 individuals visit on that day alone. The diverse group of pilgrims comprised 12,471 men, 4,000 women, 182 children, 253 security personnel, and 113 spiritual figures including sadhus and sadhvis.

This significant influx of visitors highlights the enduring spiritual and cultural importance of the Amarnath pilgrimage, attracting people from various walks of life to the sacred Himalayan shrine.