Activist Mahmoud Khalil Battles for Justice: From Incarceration to Advocacy

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained and faced deportation under the Trump administration, seeks $20 million in restitution for false imprisonment. Khalil accuses the administration of targeting him for his pro-Palestinian activism, asserting it's an abuse of power and seeking accountability and policy change.

Updated: 10-07-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:51 IST
Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist, sits in his Manhattan apartment, holding his newborn son while recalling the harrowing memories of being detained in a Louisiana immigration jail. Khalil was falsely imprisoned, reportedly due to his activism against Israeli policies.

Khalil has filed a $20 million damages claim against the Trump administration, alleging false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. The claim also accuses officials of labeling him unjustly as an antisemite to suppress his activism. This comes amid ongoing deportation proceedings challenging his strong stance on Palestinian rights.

Despite his legal battles, Khalil continues his advocacy work, aiming for accountability and policy reform. He insists the personal sacrifices and struggles he endured were worth his commitment to opposing perceived injustices against Palestinians.

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

