Hungritos and KFC India Join Forces for International French Fries Day

In an unprecedented partnership, India's burgeoning frozen finger-food brand Hungritos has joined hands with fast-food giant KFC India to bring forth an innovative celebration of International French Fries Day on July 11, 2025.

This collaboration marks a rich culinary synergy, enhancing the beloved French fry experience across KFC restaurants by integrating Hungritos' renowned fries. Patrons visiting select KFC outlets will receive complimentary fries when their order exceeds INR 499, introducing more indulgence to the dining experience.

The partnership promises a captivating campaign through co-branded events and social media, enhancing consumer engagement and celebrating the globally cherished food item - French fries.

(With inputs from agencies.)