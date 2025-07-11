Left Menu

Hungritos and KFC India Join Forces for International French Fries Day

Hungritos, a leading frozen finger-food brand, collaborates with KFC India to celebrate International French Fries Day. The partnership aims to elevate the French fry experience across select KFC outlets in India. Customers will receive free French fries with qualifying orders, highlighting a blend of quality and culinary artistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:48 IST
In an unprecedented partnership, India's burgeoning frozen finger-food brand Hungritos has joined hands with fast-food giant KFC India to bring forth an innovative celebration of International French Fries Day on July 11, 2025.

This collaboration marks a rich culinary synergy, enhancing the beloved French fry experience across KFC restaurants by integrating Hungritos' renowned fries. Patrons visiting select KFC outlets will receive complimentary fries when their order exceeds INR 499, introducing more indulgence to the dining experience.

The partnership promises a captivating campaign through co-branded events and social media, enhancing consumer engagement and celebrating the globally cherished food item - French fries.

