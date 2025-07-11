Assam Governor Advocates for Cultural and Economic Synergy in Development Drive
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya emphasizes the importance of integrating cultural heritage with economic development during his visit to Karbi Anglong district. He urges effective implementation of central and state schemes, highlights the role of traditions, and reviews various local initiatives for inclusive growth and social welfare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
During a visit to Karbi Anglong, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the need for effective implementation of government schemes to ensure inclusive development.
Emphasizing the synergy between economic development and cultural preservation, he called upon local leaders to prioritize public welfare and promote regional heritage alongside infrastructure projects.
Acharya conducted meetings to assess central and state initiatives, such as Amrit Sarovar and PM Awas Yojana, stressing collective efforts to overcome challenges in agriculture and fishery sectors to strengthen the region's economy.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SA's Empowerment Laws Are Not Unique but Remain Vital for Inclusive Growth, Says Ramaphosa
Private Banks Urged to Boost Participation in Government Schemes
Maggie Sotyu Engages N Cape Communities on G20 Agenda for Inclusive Growth
Policies Must Empower Women, Youth, and Disabled for Inclusive Growth: Chikunga
Bangladesh Charts Path to Empower SMEs as Drivers of Inclusive Growth