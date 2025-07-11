Assam Governor Advocates for Cultural and Economic Synergy in Development Drive

During a visit to Karbi Anglong, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the need for effective implementation of government schemes to ensure inclusive development.

Emphasizing the synergy between economic development and cultural preservation, he called upon local leaders to prioritize public welfare and promote regional heritage alongside infrastructure projects.

Acharya conducted meetings to assess central and state initiatives, such as Amrit Sarovar and PM Awas Yojana, stressing collective efforts to overcome challenges in agriculture and fishery sectors to strengthen the region's economy.