Discover Asia's Most Affordable Summer Getaways for 2025

Agoda has unveiled a list of Asia's most budget-friendly summer destinations for 2025, with Surabaya, Tirupati, and Hat Yai leading the pack. These destinations combine culture, cuisine, and scenic beauty at affordable prices, making them ideal for travelers. Agoda analyzed average room rates across nine Asian markets for its ranking.

Updated: 11-07-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:20 IST
Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its latest report showcasing the most budget-friendly summer destinations in Asia for 2025. From cultural hotspots to scenic getaways, these locations promise enriching experiences without breaking the bank.

Surabaya, Indonesia, tops the list, with an average nightly room rate of just INR 3037. It offers visitors a rich tapestry of history, vibrant markets, and culinary delights. Hot on its heels are Tirupati, India, and Hat Yai, Thailand, known for their cultural riches and affordability, with average rates at INR 3211 and INR 3385, respectively.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director for Agoda in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, expressed excitement over Tirupati's inclusion in this diverse mix. "Travelers today seek value without compromising cultural depth," he noted. Agoda's analysis focused on average room rates from March to May 2025, across nine key Asian markets.

