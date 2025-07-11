Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: Under House Arrest Amid Historical Tensions

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, alleges he was under house arrest on Friday. As a consequence, he was unable to conduct prayers at the Jamia Masjid, sparking concerns among his followers.

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz traditionally delivers sermons at the historic mosque in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar. He claimed that authorities feared he might highlight the martyrdom of 22 individuals killed by the Dogra Army on July 13, 1931.

Through a social media post, Mirwaiz emphasized that the sacrifices of these individuals remain ingrained in the collective memory of Kashmiris. He called for the lifting of restrictions to allow the peaceful commemoration of the martyrs.