Ajay Devgn Calls for Dialogue Amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' Controversy

Ajay Devgn, notable Bollywood actor, weighed in on the contentious debate surrounding 'Sardaar Ji 3', a film featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani star Hania Aamir, after criticism surged following Dosanjh's release of the film's trailer.

Devgn, speaking at the trailer launch of his own upcoming film 'Son of Sardaar 2', stressed the necessity of conversation when differing opinions arise, rather than resorting to blame. The film, restricted to overseas audiences, intensified calls for Dosanjh's ban from entities such as AICWA and FWICE.

Beyond addressing this cinematic dispute, Devgn humorously turned to Maharashtra's language row, quoting his famous dialogue from 'Singham'. As he prepares for the release of 'Son of Sardaar 2' on July 25, he enthusiastically anticipates a return to comedy, promising laughter in the film's sequel.

(With inputs from agencies.)