Guy Ritchie Exits 'Road House 2': New Director Sought

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie will no longer direct 'Road House 2,' a sequel to the reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The project, eagerly anticipated by fans of the franchise, is produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner. A new director is being sought as production is set to commence in the fall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:43 IST
In a surprising turn of events, filmmaker Guy Ritchie has departed from his role as director for Amazon MGM Studios' 'Road House 2', as reported by Deadline. Known for his work on 'Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 'The Gentlemen', Ritchie's exit has left the production team seeking a fresh director for the highly anticipated sequel.

'Road House 2', a follow-up to the reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter, was initially set to continue the success of the 2024 remake of the 1989 classic. This action thriller, previously directed by Doug Liman, has received positive public acclaim. Notable cast members include former wrestler Dave Bautista, Daniela Melchior, and Conor McGregor.

The film, produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner under Atlas Entertainment and Gyllenhaal's Nine Stories Productions, aims to capitalize on the excitement generated by its predecessor. While the search for a new director is ongoing, production is anticipated to start this fall.

