Mrunal Thakur Ventures into Comedy with 'Son of Sardaar 2'

Mrunal Thakur, known for her intense roles, steps into the realm of comedy with the forthcoming 'Son of Sardaar 2'. She credits co-star Ajay Devgn for the opportunity to explore this genre, expressing her initial uncertainty about playing the character Rabia and engaging in comedic antics.

The action-comedy sequel, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, boasts a star-studded cast including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and the late Mukul Dev. Kishan poignantly remembered Dev as a jovial presence on set, urging fans to enjoy his final performances.

The film navigated casting challenges, replacing Sanjay Dutt with Kishan due to visa issues. Set for a July 25 release, 'Son of Sardaar 2' promises laughs and an emotional tribute to one of its beloved actors.

