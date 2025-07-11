Left Menu

Turmoil at the Dhaba: Onion Chaos Sparks Rampage

Baba Balak Nath Dhaba, owned by Sadhna and Dhiraj Panwar, was vandalized by Kanwariyas over onion slices in their meals. The incident left the couple facing financial ruin as customers dwindled and staff left. A police investigation is ongoing to find the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The once bustling Baba Balak Nath Dhaba, known for its aromatic spices and lively atmosphere, is now shrouded in despair. Owners Sadhna and Dhiraj Panwar face financial turmoil following a violent incident perpetrated by a group of Kanwariyas, incited by the presence of onion slices in their meals.

On July 8, the Kanwariyas entered the dhaba after eating ten plates of food and, upon finding onion slices in their dishes, unleashed chaos. They vandalized the eatery, inflicting substantial damage and leaving the Panwars in financial distress. Customers have since fled, resulting in a 70 percent drop in business.

A staff member, Pintu, attempted to intervene and was severely beaten, resulting in a fractured leg. He will require three months to recover. The Panwars, already facing financial difficulties, are determined to support him during this time. Authorities are investigating the incident, but the vandals remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

