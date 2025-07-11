Bengaluru's Central Tiffin Room Wins at FAB 2025 Awards

Bengaluru's renowned Central Tiffin Room (CTR) has achieved international acclaim by winning the 'Sense of Place' award at the FAB 2025 Awards in Barcelona.

The prestigious accolade, awarded to the CTR VTP Hospitality for their airport outlet, emphasizes the celebration of cultural identity through culinary storytelling.

Founders and partners hailed this win as a testament to Bengaluru's vibrant cultural influence showcased to a global audience at the Kempegowda International Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)