Bengaluru's Central Tiffin Room Wins at FAB 2025 Awards
Bengaluru's iconic Central Tiffin Room (CTR) has been internationally recognized at the FAB 2025 Awards in Barcelona, winning the 'Sense of Place' award. The award celebrates CTR's authentic portrayal of cultural heritage through culinary offerings at its airport outlet. This victory highlights Bengaluru's place on the global culinary map.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:29 IST
Bengaluru's renowned Central Tiffin Room (CTR) has achieved international acclaim by winning the 'Sense of Place' award at the FAB 2025 Awards in Barcelona.
The prestigious accolade, awarded to the CTR VTP Hospitality for their airport outlet, emphasizes the celebration of cultural identity through culinary storytelling.
Founders and partners hailed this win as a testament to Bengaluru's vibrant cultural influence showcased to a global audience at the Kempegowda International Airport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina Honored with 2025 Distinguished Economic Leader Award
Curtains Rise on Movified Digital Awards 2.0: Celebrating Unforgettable Storytelling
Manohar Lal Awards Skill Certificates to CPWD Workmen at GPRA Redevelopment Site
M Swaraj Declines Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award
Kerala Sahitya Akademi Announces Prestigious 2024 Literary Awards