Left Menu

Bengaluru's Central Tiffin Room Wins at FAB 2025 Awards

Bengaluru's iconic Central Tiffin Room (CTR) has been internationally recognized at the FAB 2025 Awards in Barcelona, winning the 'Sense of Place' award. The award celebrates CTR's authentic portrayal of cultural heritage through culinary offerings at its airport outlet. This victory highlights Bengaluru's place on the global culinary map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:29 IST
Bengaluru's Central Tiffin Room Wins at FAB 2025 Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru's renowned Central Tiffin Room (CTR) has achieved international acclaim by winning the 'Sense of Place' award at the FAB 2025 Awards in Barcelona.

The prestigious accolade, awarded to the CTR VTP Hospitality for their airport outlet, emphasizes the celebration of cultural identity through culinary storytelling.

Founders and partners hailed this win as a testament to Bengaluru's vibrant cultural influence showcased to a global audience at the Kempegowda International Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025