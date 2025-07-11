West Bengal's Digital Leap: BSKs Hit Rs 1,000 Crore in Transactions
West Bengal's Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) have reached a major milestone by surpassing Rs 1,000 crore in service delivery transactions via e-wallets. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlights the public's growing trust in the BSKs' digital platform, underscoring the model's efficiency and transparency in service delivery.
In a significant achievement, the Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) of West Bengal have surpassed Rs 1,000 crore in service delivery transactions using e-wallets, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday.
She emphasized the milestone reflects increasing public confidence in BSKs' digital platform, noting the system's effectiveness and transparency in delivering public services across the state.
Overseen by 3,561 centers, BSKs provide 260 services, fostering an inclusive governance model and demonstrating 'Digital Bangla in action' by empowering citizens and reducing access barriers.
