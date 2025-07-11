Tragedy in Gurugram: The Shocking Death of Radhika Yadav
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old former tennis player, was tragically shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Gurugram. The incident shocked family and community, as they grapple with the aftermath. Reasons may include financial disagreements over her tennis academy and tensions possibly exacerbated by Radhika's recent music video appearance.
In a shocking incident in Gurugram, 25-year-old Radhika Yadav, a former state-level tennis player and a promising young woman, was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav. The event has left the family and community in deep shock as they struggle to comprehend the tragedy.
Radhika, who managed a tennis academy, was killed at point-blank range in her home amidst a dispute over financial autonomy. Her father, who has been taken into police custody, reportedly resented the need for his daughter to run the academy despite the family's stable financial situation.
Family members describe Deepak as supportive, not known for violent tendencies, making the incident even more incomprehensible. As the police investigate all possible angles, including recent tensions concerning a music video Radhika starred in, the community mourns the loss of a young life filled with potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
