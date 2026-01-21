Odisha's Sixth State Finance Commission Final Report Submitted
The Sixth State Finance Commission presented its final report to the Odisha Governor, highlighting recommendations for the state's financial growth. Led by Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, the Commission gathered input from public representatives and experts, showcasing innovative solutions for fiscal improvement.
The Sixth State Finance Commission, headed by Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, submitted its final report to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday.
The commission, active since January 2025, has tirelessly gathered data from officials and the public to craft its recommendations.
Odisha's governor praised the commission for its thorough approach and innovative ideas aimed at fostering financial growth within the state.
