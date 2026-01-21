Odisha's Sixth State Finance Commission Final Report Submitted

The Sixth State Finance Commission, headed by Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, submitted its final report to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday.

The commission, active since January 2025, has tirelessly gathered data from officials and the public to craft its recommendations.

Odisha's governor praised the commission for its thorough approach and innovative ideas aimed at fostering financial growth within the state.

