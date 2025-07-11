Maharashtra's Legacy Fortified: Shivaji's Forts Gain UNESCO Recognition

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Friday the inclusion of 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the UNESCO World Heritage List. He described this achievement as an immense source of historical and cultural pride for the state.

The forts, including the Ginjee fort in Tamil Nadu, stand as enduring monuments to the bravery, dedication, and strategic acumen of Shivaji Maharaj and Maratha warriors. This inclusion will ensure these sites gain well-deserved global attention and respect, said Pawar.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support, Pawar also commended the Department of Cultural Affairs for their detailed preparation of the nomination. He urged citizens to renew their commitment to preserving all forts in Maharashtra, now internationally recognized for their cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)