Maratha Military Landscapes: India's Latest UNESCO World Heritage Triumph

In a significant win for India's cultural heritage, the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. This prestigious accolade highlights the exemplary fortification and military strategies developed by the Maratha rulers between the 17th and 19th centuries.

The inclusion of these sites, spanning across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, marks India's 44th addition to the World Heritage List. Celebrated for their strategic mastery and architectural excellence, these forts reflect the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his successors.

Indian dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have lauded this international recognition as a symbol of India's rich cultural legacy. The decision was made during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, underscoring India's prominent global standing in cultural heritage preservation.

