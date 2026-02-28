Left Menu

Triveni Kala Sangam: 75 Years of Cultural Legacy

Triveni Kala Sangam celebrates its 75th anniversary with a commemorative festival featuring exhibitions, performances, and talks. Founded by Sundari K Shridharani, the institution has supported over ten thousand individuals and played a crucial role in shaping India's contemporary art scene. The festival highlights its historical and cultural contributions.

Triveni Kala Sangam is celebrating its 75th anniversary through a series of cultural events, marking its significant contributions to India's art and education scene. Established in 1950 by Sundari K Shridharani, this institution provided platforms for numerous artists, teachers, and performers over the decades.

The jubilee festival, themed 'From Two Rooms… to a Landmark,' showcases rare photographs and narratives that recount the center's journey from its early days in Connaught Place to its influential home at Mandi House. Performances, art displays, talks, and interactions with renowned figures highlight the vibrant celebrations.

Noteworthy events include theatre discussions and a revived 'Heritage Menu' recalling the buzzing Tea Terrace of the past. Triveni's programming has historically fostered dialogue and collaboration among cultural practitioners, aiding in shaping India's modern cultural imagination, and it plans to continue this legacy into the future.

