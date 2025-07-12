Hill Country Tribute: A Community Unites in Grief

A makeshift memorial in Kerrville, Texas, has become a poignant symbol for a community in mourning, as residents gather to honor the victims of last week's devastating flood.

Claiming over 120 lives, the flood left a profound impact on Kerr County, manifesting in the growing memorial adorned with flowers, photos, and heartfelt mementos along a chain-link fence.

As the community comes together, individuals like Brooklyn Thomas and Debi Leos share stories and pay respects, underscoring the resilience and solidarity of Hill Country residents during this tragic time.

