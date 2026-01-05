Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Victims of New Year's Eve Blaze Identified

Authorities in Switzerland have confirmed the identities of the final 16 individuals who perished in a devastating bar fire at the Crans-Montana resort on New Year's Eve.

This announcement means that all 40 victims of the Constellation bar blaze have now been identified, providing some closure in this tragic incident.

Swiss police have stated they will not release further information about the victims' identities at this point, respecting the privacy of those affected.

