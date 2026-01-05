Left Menu

Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Victims of New Year's Eve Blaze Identified

The identities of all 40 victims of a tragic fire at the Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, have been confirmed by local police. The fire occurred early on New Year's Day. Authorities have opted not to disclose further details about the victims' identities at this time.

  Switzerland

Authorities in Switzerland have confirmed the identities of the final 16 individuals who perished in a devastating bar fire at the Crans-Montana resort on New Year's Eve.

This announcement means that all 40 victims of the Constellation bar blaze have now been identified, providing some closure in this tragic incident.

Swiss police have stated they will not release further information about the victims' identities at this point, respecting the privacy of those affected.

