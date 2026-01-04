Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

A devastating fire on New Year's Eve at a bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claimed the lives of 40 people, including teenagers aged just 14 and 15, making it one of the deadliest incidents in recent Swiss history.

The victims included 10 Swiss nationals and several others from various European countries. An emotional church service was held, where Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey conveyed the condolences received from around the world, including a heartfelt message from Pope Leo XIV.

Authorities are investigating the incident, attributing the fire to mishandled sparklers. With hospital resources stretched, patients with severe burns have been transferred to specialized clinics in neighboring countries. Two individuals involved with the bar are under scrutiny for negligence-related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)