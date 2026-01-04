Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims
Joe Root and Harry Brook led England to a steady 211-3, stabilizing after an early collapse on Day 1 of the final Ashes test. Emotional tributes were held for Bondi terror victims. Heavy security was present amid heightened tensions, reflecting the serious atmosphere surrounding the sold-out match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Joe Root and Harry Brook anchored England's innings with a pivotal 154-run partnership, leading the side to a respectable 211-3 before bad light curtailed play on Day 1 of the final Ashes test.
The match saw emotional tributes for Bondi terror victims, heightening tensions alongside stringent security measures at the crowded venue.
This tribute included a standing ovation for Ahmed al Ahmed, a local hero from the tragedy. Meanwhile, Australia retained the Ashes, having secured early victories, with Khawaja playing his farewell test.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Root and Brook Lead England's Comeback in Fifth Ashes Test
Tense Ashes Opening Day Sees England Bat First Amid Sydney Skies
England's Bold Decision: First Strike in Fifth Ashes Test
England Dominates Day 1's Second Session at Ashes Finale
Indra Brown: Youngest Australian Conquers Freeski Halfpipe World Cup