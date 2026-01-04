Left Menu

Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims

Joe Root and Harry Brook led England to a steady 211-3, stabilizing after an early collapse on Day 1 of the final Ashes test. Emotional tributes were held for Bondi terror victims. Heavy security was present amid heightened tensions, reflecting the serious atmosphere surrounding the sold-out match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Joe Root and Harry Brook anchored England's innings with a pivotal 154-run partnership, leading the side to a respectable 211-3 before bad light curtailed play on Day 1 of the final Ashes test.

The match saw emotional tributes for Bondi terror victims, heightening tensions alongside stringent security measures at the crowded venue.

This tribute included a standing ovation for Ahmed al Ahmed, a local hero from the tragedy. Meanwhile, Australia retained the Ashes, having secured early victories, with Khawaja playing his farewell test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

