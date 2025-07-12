Rao's 'Maalik' Strikes Gold at Box Office.

Rajkummar Rao's latest cinematic venture, 'Maalik', showcasing a powerful performance, has made a significant mark at the box office, collecting over Rs 4 crore nett domestically on its debut day.

The film, which also stars Manushi Chhillar and is directed by Pulkit of "Bhakshak" fame, was released in theatres on Friday. Set against a gritty 1980s Allahabad, 'Maalik' dives into an action-packed narrative of ambition and power.

This cinematic piece signifies the second collaboration between Rao and director Pulkit, following their work on the 2017 series "Bose: Dead/Alive". Produced by Kumar Taurani's Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the film features music by Sachin–Jigar and Ketan Sodha.

(With inputs from agencies.)