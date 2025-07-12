Rao's 'Maalik' Strikes Gold at Box Office.
'Maalik', starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, amassed over Rs 4 crore nett on its first day. Directed by Pulkit, it's an action thriller set in 1980s Allahabad. Produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, the film marks Rao and Pulkit's second collaboration.
Rajkummar Rao's latest cinematic venture, 'Maalik', showcasing a powerful performance, has made a significant mark at the box office, collecting over Rs 4 crore nett domestically on its debut day.
The film, which also stars Manushi Chhillar and is directed by Pulkit of "Bhakshak" fame, was released in theatres on Friday. Set against a gritty 1980s Allahabad, 'Maalik' dives into an action-packed narrative of ambition and power.
This cinematic piece signifies the second collaboration between Rao and director Pulkit, following their work on the 2017 series "Bose: Dead/Alive". Produced by Kumar Taurani's Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the film features music by Sachin–Jigar and Ketan Sodha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
