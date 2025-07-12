Left Menu

Rao's 'Maalik' Strikes Gold at Box Office.

'Maalik', starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, amassed over Rs 4 crore nett on its first day. Directed by Pulkit, it's an action thriller set in 1980s Allahabad. Produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, the film marks Rao and Pulkit's second collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:43 IST
Rao's 'Maalik' Strikes Gold at Box Office.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajkummar Rao's latest cinematic venture, 'Maalik', showcasing a powerful performance, has made a significant mark at the box office, collecting over Rs 4 crore nett domestically on its debut day.

The film, which also stars Manushi Chhillar and is directed by Pulkit of "Bhakshak" fame, was released in theatres on Friday. Set against a gritty 1980s Allahabad, 'Maalik' dives into an action-packed narrative of ambition and power.

This cinematic piece signifies the second collaboration between Rao and director Pulkit, following their work on the 2017 series "Bose: Dead/Alive". Produced by Kumar Taurani's Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the film features music by Sachin–Jigar and Ketan Sodha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025