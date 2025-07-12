Controversy Over Delayed Inventory of Lord Jagannath’s Treasures

The ongoing debate over the Ratna Bhandar inventory at Puri's Jagannath Temple has intensified, with the opposition BJD accusing the ruling BJP government of misleading the public. The crux of the controversy lies in the alleged delay of the inventory of the temple's treasure, drawing public concern.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty has openly criticized the involvement of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the process. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan justified this by stating the need for experts, although Mohanty questioned the rationale, citing the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

The inventory process has been fraught with delays, despite the completion of repair works by the Archaeological Survey of India. With the last inventory in 1978, stakeholders express anxiety about the safety of priceless items stored temporarily. The call for swift action grows louder amid security concerns.