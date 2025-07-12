Left Menu

Controversy Over Delayed Inventory of Lord Jagannath’s Treasures

The BJD accuses the BJP-led Odisha government of misleading the public on the inventory of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar. Disputes over involving RBI experts have caused delays. The last inventory took place in 1978. Concerns have been raised about the safety of the Lord's treasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:00 IST
Controversy Over Delayed Inventory of Lord Jagannath’s Treasures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing debate over the Ratna Bhandar inventory at Puri's Jagannath Temple has intensified, with the opposition BJD accusing the ruling BJP government of misleading the public. The crux of the controversy lies in the alleged delay of the inventory of the temple's treasure, drawing public concern.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty has openly criticized the involvement of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the process. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan justified this by stating the need for experts, although Mohanty questioned the rationale, citing the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

The inventory process has been fraught with delays, despite the completion of repair works by the Archaeological Survey of India. With the last inventory in 1978, stakeholders express anxiety about the safety of priceless items stored temporarily. The call for swift action grows louder amid security concerns.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025