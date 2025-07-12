Left Menu

Maratha Military Landscapes: A Triumph on the World Stage

India succeeded in getting the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, following the submission of an extensive dossier and a spirited campaign. This achievement faced challenges, including a deferral recommendation, but resulted in a celebratory moment for India's envoy to UNESCO.

Updated: 12-07-2025 17:01 IST
India recently celebrated a major achievement on the global stage as the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' earned a spot on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The success came after a dedicated campaign that involved crafting a comprehensive dossier and overcoming challenges, such as a deferral recommendation.

India's envoy to UNESCO described the listing as particularly satisfying given the effort and obstacles surmounted during the process. He emphasized the significance of the Maratha sites and their newly acquired international recognition.

This inscription is seen as a victory for India's cultural heritage efforts, highlighting the nation's commitment to preserving its historical sites for global appreciation.

