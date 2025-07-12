Heralding Heritage: Maharashtra's Forts on UNESCO's World Stage
Maharashtra will establish committees for each of its UNESCO-acknowledged Shivaji forts to ensure optimal management and preservation. The 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include 11 forts in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu, now recognized as vital heritage sites. Minister Shelar emphasizes technical and administrative readiness for their conservation.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has decided to form dedicated committees for each of the state's forts included in the UNESCO World Heritage list to enhance their management and preservation. This move follows the inclusion of 'Maratha Military Landscapes', a collection of forts, in the prestigious list.
Comprised of 11 forts in Maharashtra, including Salher and Shivneri, and the Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu, this group represents the formidable fortification system of the Maratha rulers. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar stated that these committees will oversee both state and district-level management under the Chief Secretary and respective district collectors.
The decision was welcomed by political figures such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, urging the removal of unauthorized constructions. The minister emphasized that the UNESCO process demands legally protected sites, proper funding, and long-term conservation plans. Encroachment issues are being addressed actively, marking a significant step in heritage preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
