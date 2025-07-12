Left Menu

Heralding Heritage: Maharashtra's Forts on UNESCO's World Stage

Maharashtra will establish committees for each of its UNESCO-acknowledged Shivaji forts to ensure optimal management and preservation. The 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include 11 forts in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu, now recognized as vital heritage sites. Minister Shelar emphasizes technical and administrative readiness for their conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:23 IST
Heralding Heritage: Maharashtra's Forts on UNESCO's World Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has decided to form dedicated committees for each of the state's forts included in the UNESCO World Heritage list to enhance their management and preservation. This move follows the inclusion of 'Maratha Military Landscapes', a collection of forts, in the prestigious list.

Comprised of 11 forts in Maharashtra, including Salher and Shivneri, and the Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu, this group represents the formidable fortification system of the Maratha rulers. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar stated that these committees will oversee both state and district-level management under the Chief Secretary and respective district collectors.

The decision was welcomed by political figures such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, urging the removal of unauthorized constructions. The minister emphasized that the UNESCO process demands legally protected sites, proper funding, and long-term conservation plans. Encroachment issues are being addressed actively, marking a significant step in heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025